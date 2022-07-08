TODAY: Patchy morning fog, and then partly cloudy, warmer and more humid, with an isolated afternoon shower well inland. Most, if not all, of the day is dry. Highs around 83 inland, upper 70s at the shore. South-southwest winds 5-15mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy, with a shower and fog possible near the coast. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Turning less humid with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Northeast winds turning east at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cooler and comfortable… late night lows 55-60.

SUNDAY: Sunny, low humidity and dry… near 81 inland, mid to upper 70s at the coast . East winds turning south at 5-10 mph