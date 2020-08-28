Weather Now: Warmer, Dry Today; Showers/T’Storms Saturday

Good morning! Quieter and warmer weather returns for today. Early morning low clouds and fog will give way to partly sunny skies. It will be a bit muggy, with highs in the low 80s inland. West winds turning west-southwest at 5-10 mph.

At the coast, low clouds and fog will gradually clear for a nice beach day. Look for highs in the upper 70s.

Our next frontal system will move into the Northeast tonight and Saturday, bringing back the risk of showers and thunderstorms. In addition, we’ll also see some of the tropical moisture from the remnants of Laura Saturday evening and night, bringing downpours into our area.

Up first in the warm front lifting northward. That will give us increasing clouds tonight, with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms after midnight into early Saturday.

After that, we expect a lull in the precipitation for a time. However, as the afternoon wears on, rain chances will once again increase, with the risk of strong or severe thunderstorms and scattered downpours that will last into Saturday evening and the early part of Saturday night. We could end up with about 1/2″ to 1″ of rain.

We’ll be back to sunshine and low humidity on Sunday.

