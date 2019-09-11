Weather Now: Warmer, Breezy Today

Live Now /
It’s a shorts and t-shirt at the bus stop day. Summer warmth makes a brief return today with inland highs climbing into the low 80s.

Southwest winds will be busy, with sustained winds between 10-20mph and gusts as high as 30mph. Those on-shore winds will keep the coastline cooler, with highs in the mid 70s.

While most of the day will be dry, there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm after 5 PM.

A cold front will swing through overnight, bringing cooler air on Thursday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tomorrow, and a passing shower is possible. However, the day is mainly dry. Highs will struggle to hit 70 in most spots. A big change from today!

After another cooler than normal day on Friday, another stretch of warmer weather begins this weekend and lasts into next week.

