Beauty of a weekend! Whether you were at the beach, on the bay or in your backyard…it was stellar!

Highs today were in the upper 70s to lower 80s…bit cooler near the coast with a wind off the water. It was comfortable everywhere with low humidity.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today. pic.twitter.com/oAILjdG9Ny — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) July 10, 2022

SKY DRONE 12: Check out some of the amazing pictures and video from 12 News’ Sky Drone 12

Tonight, temps fall back through the 70s and 60s. I don’t think it’ll be as cool as last night when we had lows in the 50s to around 60. Lows Monday morning should be in the low 60s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Monday will start with lots of sunshine and light winds.

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: Blue-Green Algae found in Roger Williams Park Lake

The southwesterly winds will pick up a bit in the afternoon and the humidity will increase as a result. We’re not looking at anything oppressive tomorrow, but with dew points around 60 in the afternoon, it’ll feel more muggy than what we had today.

Heading to the beach Monday? Looks great! It will be a little more breezy than over the weekend.

Expect sunny skies through Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s, upper 70s at the coast.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo