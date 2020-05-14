Weather Now: Warmer and Sunny Today, Showers Tonight

Live Now
TODAY: A beautiful spring day! Mostly sunny and warmer… highs near 70 inland, low 60s at the coast. Lighter west winds turning south-southwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph, a few gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds in the evening with scattered showers developing overnight. Not as cool with lows 45-50.

FRIDAY: Warm and breezy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Round #1 will arrive before sunrise, ending by 8am.

Round #2 arrives in the evening. Some of the evening storms could be strong or severe. A majority of the daylight hours will be dry. Highs mid 70s inland, 60s at the coast. Southwest winds 10-20 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Mild and Dry

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny start, a bit cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Showers possible at night.

