Good morning. The temperatures and the humidity will be climbing the next few days, just in time for the first day of school in some districts.

While comfortable at the bus stop this morning, it’s going to be a warmer and muggier this afternoon, with highs reaching the mid 80s inland and near 80 along the shore. Skies stay dry, so you’ll be able to leave the umbrella behind and take plenty of “first day” pictures outside.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

For those who have a few more days of summer break, it’s going to be a beautiful day at the beach. Afternoon highs at the shore will top out near 80 with south winds at 5-10 mph.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Skies remain dry this evening and tonight. Temperatures will stay near or above 70 most of the night with patchy low clouds and fog developing late at night.

Tuesday will be even a bit warm and more humid than today, with patchy fog at dawn giving way to partial sun. Highs reach the mid to upper80s inland and low 80s at the coast. While most of the day is dry, there’s a small chance for a brief shower late day with a better chance by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. .