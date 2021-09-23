Weather Now: Warm with Passing Showers, But Not a Washout Today

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy with a chance of a few showers. Not a “washout”. Highs in the upper 70s. Gusty south-southeasterly breeze 12-18 mph, gusting to 25mph at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a few showers and fog….lows 65-70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid with showers likely and isolated strong thunderstorms… highs in the mid.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds and lingering scattered showers…. low to mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Mainly Dry, Less Humid

SATURDAY: Overall a mild and mainly dry day. A mix of clouds and sun, less humid with a chance for a shower, mainly in eastern MA. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry and cooler…. upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, mainly dry and pleasant. Slight chance of quick and brief late afternoon sprinkle. Mid 70s.

