Weather Now: Warm with a Late Day Shower/T’Storm

TODAY: Warmer and breezy with early morning patchy fog giving way to partly sunny skies. Highs 75-80. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely late day and evening (4-8PM). Southwest winds 5-15mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Any evening showers and thunderstorms end with clearing skies and falling humidity. Cool and dry late at night with lows 50-55.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer…. upper 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a passing shower possible… lows 60-65.

SUNDAY: Dry and seasonable with mostly sunny skies… cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

