Weather Now: Warm Veteran’s Day, Increasing Clouds, Showers by Evening

Good morning and thank you to all veteran’s for your service and sacrifices for our country. It’s going to be another day of near-record warmth–the final day in our unprecedented stretch of 70+ degree weather. Today will be a bit different than the last few days. Look for increasing clouds and breezy winds, along with increasing humidity. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, but most, if not all, of the rain holds off until after dark. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts 25-30 mph.

A strong cold front that’s been making headlines across the nation will finally push into northeast today. Ahead of it, look for showers to move in this evening and continue throughout the night, along with very gusty winds. It stays warm through the night… 60-65.

We’ll wake up to warm temperatures again on Thursday morning, but as the cold front continues to push off-shore, temperatures will cool into the 50s, along with clouds and lingering showers.

Rainfall totals will range from a 1/4″ to 1/2″ inland, to near 1″ along the coast and islands.

