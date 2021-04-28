Weather Now: Warm Today; Showers Return This Evening/Tonight

TODAY: Overnight showers and thunderstorms end by 7 AM, then clouds break to partly sunny skies in the afternoon…. Warmer with highs 70-75 inland and cooler 60s at shore. East-southeast winds 5-10 mph. Showers return in the evening between 7pm-11pm

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog, mild with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a few spotty showers in the first half of the day. Rain becomes more likely through the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 60s inland…upper 50s to 60 across coastal areas.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy….Breezy with a few showers, mainly in the early morning. Any additional showers in the afternoon and evening will be isolated. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, windy and much cooler.…Temperatures in the 50s in the evening and then dropping to the upper 30s to low 40s by dawn.

