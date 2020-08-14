Weather Now: Warm Today, Noticeably Cooler this Weekend

We end the week with a nice summer day. It will be warm and dry with a mix of sun and high clouds. Highs temperatures will be a bit above normal, in the mid 80s inland, low 80s at the coast, but it comes with fairly comfortable humidity. Winds will be from the east-northeast winds 5-10 mph.

A comfortable evening and night is expected with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s in the evening and then cooling into the low to mid 60s late at night.

THIS WEEKEND: Noticeably Cooler

After a hot stretch again this week, there will be big changes this weekend, with a —dare I say it–a feel of Fall. High temperatures both days will only be in the 70s!

It will be also be blustery on Saturday with sunshine in the morning giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Northeast winds will be between 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.There is a “Small Craft Advisory” for the Bay and a “Moderate Rip Current Risk” at area Beaches.

On Sunday, we’re keeping an eye on a disturbance to our south. There’s a chance it could come close enough to clip our area with some showers, especially by evening and night. Right now, most of our computer guidance keeps rainfall amounts light.

