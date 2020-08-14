Weather Now: Warm Today, Noticeably Cooler this Weekend

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We end the week with a nice summer day. It will be warm and dry with a mix of sun and high clouds. Highs temperatures will be a bit above normal, in the mid 80s inland, low 80s at the coast, but it comes with fairly comfortable humidity. Winds will be from the east-northeast winds 5-10 mph.

Beach and Boating Conditions: Forecast, Tides, Winds, Waves and More »

A comfortable evening and night is expected with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s in the evening and then cooling into the low to mid 60s late at night.

THIS WEEKEND: Noticeably Cooler

After a hot stretch again this week, there will be big changes this weekend, with a —dare I say it–a feel of Fall. High temperatures both days will only be in the 70s!

It will be also be blustery on Saturday with sunshine in the morning giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Northeast winds will be between 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.There is a “Small Craft Advisory” for the Bay and a “Moderate Rip Current Risk” at area Beaches.

On Sunday, we’re keeping an eye on a disturbance to our south. There’s a chance it could come close enough to clip our area with some showers, especially by evening and night. Right now, most of our computer guidance keeps rainfall amounts light.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour