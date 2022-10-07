TODAY: Early morning fog and patchy clouds and then mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs in the mid 70s inland, low 70s at the coast. Southwest winds 10-15 mph.
Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
TONIGHT: Clear mild start, then increasing clouds, cooler. Late-night temperatures in the 40s by dawn Saturday. There’s a small chance for a few light showers well after midnight.
SATURDAY: Early morning clouds and a spot shower (before 8AM) and then sunny, breezy and much cooler… near 60°.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and much colder with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
SUNDAY: A chilly start at dawn… and then sunny, cool and dry…near 62.
MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Sunny, dry cool with highs around 64
