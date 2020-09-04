Weather Now: Warm Today, Beautiful Labor Day Weekend Ahead

Good morning! We have a beautiful stretch of weather ahead for Labor Day weekend. And if you’re kicking off the weekend early, today looks great, too! It will be the warmest day of the next four days, with highs climbing to the mid 80s. That’s well above normal. But the bonus is, after a muggy start, the humidity will fall through the day.

It looks great at the beach as well, with highs in the low 80s.

Winds will turn to the west-northwest behind a departing cold front today, which will help to usher in the dry air, and eventually cooler air, for the weekend.

The weather this evening and tonight will be beautiful. Look for clear skies, with temperatures in the 70s this evening and then crisp and cooler by dawn with lows 55-60.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Dry, Mostly Sunny, Pleasant

SATURDAY: Nice! Sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SAT. NIGHT: Clear skies, dry and comfortable. 70s early evening, cooling to mid to upper 50s late.

SUNDAY: Pleasant. A mix of clouds and sun, dry with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, dry and comfortable. 70s early evening, cooling to 60-65 late.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Nice! Mostly sunny, a bit breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10-15 mph.

