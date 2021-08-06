Weather Now: Warm Sunshine Today; Nice Summer Weekend Ahead

TODAY: Much warmer. Mostly sunny, muggy and dry… Highs in the mid 80s inland and in the upper 70s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-10 mph

AT THE BEACH: A heads up for beachgoers: There’s a moderate risk for rip currents at ocean exposed beaches in RI and MA today. Surf will still be elevated (5-6ft) following yesterday’s storm system. Use caution swimming.

TONIGHT: Pleasant and dry in the evening with clear skies. Temperatures in the 70s early and then cooling to the mid 60s late at night. Humid with a little patchy fog possible near dawn.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Warm, Humid, Mainly Dry

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny start with increasing high clouds. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and near 80 at the coast. Southwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few light showers or sprinkles late…. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Extra clouds in the early morning and then turning partly sunny, warm, and humid… There’s a slight chance (20%) of passing afternoon shower inland, but most of the day looks dry. Highs in the low 80s.

