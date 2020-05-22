Weather Now: Warm Sun Today, Showers Saturday

Live Now
TODAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 75-80 inland, near 65-70 at the coast. SW 10-15 mph with gusts 25 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Dry and mild in the evening with increasing clouds. A chance of showers and patchy fog after midnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with off and on showers in the morning and afternoon. Drying out late day and evening. Noticeably cooler with temperatures in the mid 60s mid-day but cooling to the 50s in the afternoon and evening. Northeast winds 10-15 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing and much cooler… lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and dry with highs in the mid 60s. ENE winds 5-10 mph

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Mostly sunny, and a bit milder. Dry and seasonable… upper 60s to 70°. East winds 5-10 mph

