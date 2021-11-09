Weather Now: Warm Sun Today; Mainly Dry through Veterans Day

TODAY: A beauty! After a chilly start at dawn, temperatures will be unseasonably warm with light winds and abundant sun. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light west winds 5 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, a few sprinkles after Midnight. Not as chilly with late night temperatures in the mid to upper 40s

WEDNESDAY: Early morning clouds and a sprinkle and then becoming sunny, dry mild… a bit breezy…. 60-65. Northwest winds 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY (VETERANS DAY): Dry and sunny to start with increasing clouds late day. Cooler… with highs in the mid to upper 50s.