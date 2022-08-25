TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm but not as humid. Highs in the upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s at the coast. Northwest wind turning south at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, humid. Upper 70s to 80 in the evening, falling to upper 60s overnight.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm, breezy and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening. Most of the day looks dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-15mph with gusts to 20mph.