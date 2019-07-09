Weather Now: Warm Sun, Low Humidity Today

Live Now /
A sun-filled day is on the way, with warmer temperatures but still comfortable humidity. Expect inland highs to soar into the upper 80s. The coast will stay a bit cooler as an afternoon sea breeze develops.

The heat index will remain near or slightly below the actual air temperature due to the low humidity and slight breeze.

It is July, though, and the muggy air won’t stay away for long. By Wednesday night, dew points will start to climb through the 60s, making for a more uncomfortable feel to the air. At the same time, it will be a warmer-than-normal stretch, with highs 85-90.

As for any rain–we’ll stay dry through the day on Thursday. An approaching warm front will bring scattered showers starting Thursday night. Some of the showers could be heavy at times. An additional shower or thunderstorm is possible on Friday, followed by a warm and dry weekend.

