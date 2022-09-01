TODAY: Nice! Mostly sunny, breezy and dry with very low humidity… with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. West winds 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear skies with a hint of Autumn overnight. Late night low temperatures much cooler, only 50-55 with light and variable winds.

FRIDAY: Beautiful. Sunny, seasonable and dry, highs around 79 inland, mid 70s at the coast. Northeast winds turning southeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear dry and cool, lows in the 50s.