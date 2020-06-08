Weather Now: Warm Sun, Low Humidity Today

Good morning. Today is going to be a stunner! We’ll see abundant sun, low humidity and warmer temperatures than on Sunday.

Highs will actually end up a few degrees warmer than normal, with late day temperatures in the mid to upper 70s inland and low to mid 70s at the coast. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-10 mph, but an afternoon sea breeze is expected along the coast.

We’ll hold on to dry skies tonight. Temperatures will be cool and the humidity will be low. It’s another great night to keep the fans and AC off and to open up the windows.

The beautiful weather will continue on Tuesday. Skies will stay mostly sunny and the humidity will still be low. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s inland and mid 70s at the coast. The humidity starts to creep back up on Wednesday.