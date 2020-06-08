1  of  2
Live Now
12 Town Hall: Courageous Conversations on Race in RI Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Warm Sun, Low Humidity Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. Today is going to be a stunner! We’ll see abundant sun, low humidity and warmer temperatures than on Sunday.

Highs will actually end up a few degrees warmer than normal, with late day temperatures in the mid to upper 70s inland and low to mid 70s at the coast. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-10 mph, but an afternoon sea breeze is expected along the coast.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

We’ll hold on to dry skies tonight. Temperatures will be cool and the humidity will be low. It’s another great night to keep the fans and AC off and to open up the windows.

The beautiful weather will continue on Tuesday. Skies will stay mostly sunny and the humidity will still be low. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s inland and mid 70s at the coast. The humidity starts to creep back up on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com