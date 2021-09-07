Weather Now: Warm Sun, Low Humidity Continues Today

TODAY: A beauty! Sunny, warm and dry with comfortable humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 5-10 mph.

AT THE COAST: A beautiful day at the beach and on the way. Light winds, sunshine and low humidity with waves around 2-3 feet along the shore.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, turning a bit more humid through the night. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer, more humid and breezy with a mostly sunny start and then turning partly sunny. Looks mainly dry during the day with a chance of showers and storms overnight. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.