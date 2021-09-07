Weather Now: Warm Sun, Low Humidity Continues Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: A beauty! Sunny, warm and dry with comfortable humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 5-10 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

AT THE COAST: A beautiful day at the beach and on the way. Light winds, sunshine and low humidity with waves around 2-3 feet along the shore.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, turning a bit more humid through the night. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer, more humid and breezy with a mostly sunny start and then turning partly sunny. Looks mainly dry during the day with a chance of showers and storms overnight. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/27/21: NEARI's Bob Walsh

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com