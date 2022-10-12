TODAY: Still dry, mostly sunny and warm… Highs in the low 70s inland, upper 60s at the coast. Winds SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s

SHOWERS, GUSTY WINDS THURSDAY–FRIDAY MORNING

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with a few showers possible during the day. Most of the rain holds off until evening. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. South-southeast winds 15-20mph with gusts 25-35mph



THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain becomes widespread and heavy at times overnight. Southerly winds 15-20, gusting 35-45 mph. Near steady temperature in the 60s.