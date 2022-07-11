TODAY: Sunny and a bit warm with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. The humidity rises a bit in the afternoon with south-southwesterly winds increasing to 10-15 mph with gusts to 20mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Not as cool. Turning more humid through the night with lows in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog possible by dawn.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, breezy and very humid with the chance for an isolated evening thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. South-southwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. A passing shower continues into the night.