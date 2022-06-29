Good morning. Southern New England has another day of warm sun and low humidity lined up. High clouds passing over head this morning will move out and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s inland. That’s a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

If you have the day off and are heading to the beach, you’re in luck. It’s going to be a beautiful day! Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s with south-southwest winds 5-12 mph with a few higher gusts late day.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Skies stay dry this evening, but a quick disturbance passing to our north early tonight could bring a brief isolated shower well inland near midnight.

Skies clear after that, with lows in the low 60s by dawn.

As for the humidity, it remains comfortable for both today and tomorrow, but muggy air moves in on a breezy southwest wind on Friday. High climb to near 90, with sunshine.

A cold front will slowly slide across southern New England on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, bringing scattered showers and isolated strong thunderstorms.

The rest of the 4th of July weekend looks dry.