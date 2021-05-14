Weather Now: Warm Stretch Ahead, Mainly Dry Next Few Days

TODAY: Even warmer! Mostly sunny this morning and then turning partly sunny this afternoon. There’s a slight chance (20%) of an isolated, brief late afternoon/evening shower, but most areas stay dry… highs in the low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s at the coast. West winds turning southwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Any isolated showers/sprinkles end around sunset. Clearing, dry and cool… lows 45-50 by dawn. Sunset is at 7:58 PM, Sunrise at 5:27 AM

We will have a chance for a couple of hit -or- miss “brief” showers each afternoon from Friday through Sunday. The most likely time to see a quick interruption in outdoor activities would be from 2PM to 7PM. At this point the shower chances a fairly low Friday and Saturday, then slighter higher chances Sunday afternoon. With that said, Sunday does not look to be a washout, but do keep an eye to the sky . Stay tuned for updates

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm…. There is still a slight chance (15%) of an isolated, brief afternoon/evening shower, but most of the day looks dry. Highs in the lower to mid 70s inland, mid to upper 60s at the coast

SATURDAY NIGHT: Any isolated evening showers/sprinkles end with clearing skies. Mild in the evening (60s) and then cooling to the low 50s late at night.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun, still very mid. While the morning is dry, a few scattered showers are possible in the afternoon and early evening. Not a “washout”. Highs in the lower 70s inland, upper 60s at the coast.