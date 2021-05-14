Weather Now: Warm Stretch Ahead, Mainly Dry Next Few Days

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Even warmer! Mostly sunny this morning and then turning partly sunny this afternoon. There’s a slight chance (20%) of an isolated, brief late afternoon/evening shower, but most areas stay dry… highs in the low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s at the coast. West winds turning southwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Any isolated showers/sprinkles end around sunset. Clearing, dry and cool… lows 45-50 by dawn. Sunset is at 7:58 PM, Sunrise at 5:27 AM

We will have a chance for a couple of hit -or- miss “brief” showers each afternoon from Friday through Sunday. The most likely time to see a quick interruption in outdoor activities would be from 2PM to 7PM. At this point the shower chances a fairly low Friday and Saturday, then slighter higher chances Sunday afternoon. With that said, Sunday does not look to be a washout, but do keep an eye to the sky . Stay tuned for updates

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm…. There is still a slight chance (15%) of an isolated, brief afternoon/evening shower, but most of the day looks dry. Highs in the lower to mid 70s inland, mid to upper 60s at the coast

SATURDAY NIGHT: Any isolated evening showers/sprinkles end with clearing skies. Mild in the evening (60s) and then cooling to the low 50s late at night.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun, still very mid. While the morning is dry, a few scattered showers are possible in the afternoon and early evening. Not a “washout”. Highs in the lower 70s inland, upper 60s at the coast.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/7/2021: Lt. Governor Sabina Matos

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams