Weather Now: Warm, Storm-Free Through Friday

We have a great stretch of weather ahead for Fourth of July festivities. It will be very warm, increasingly more humid and perhaps most-importantly storm free

Expect mainly clear skies this evening with temperatures falling thorugh the 70s.

It will be a warm summer night for viewing fireworks. Mostly clear, with temperatures at 9PM ranging from the the upper 70s inland to near 70 at the coast.

Independence Day looks similar to today. Warm and muggy with mostly sunny skies and inland highs 85-90.

It will be a great day to head to the beach, too. Temperatures at the coast will climb to near 82. .

By Friday, the humidity is really on the rise. It stays dry, though, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

