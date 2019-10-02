WEATHER NOW: Warm Start, Showers and Turning Cooler this Afternoon/Evening

TODAY: Summer warmth to start with partly sunny skies and highs 80-85 by early afternoon, then rapidly dropping into the 60s by late day as a strong cold front comes through. In addition, expected scattered showers in the afternoon and evening with gusty north-northeast winds developing.

TONIGHT: Much cooler with evening showers then mostly cloudy. Lows 47-52

THURSDAY: Much cooler with mostly cloudy skies, pockets of drizzle possible. A better chance of showers by evening and overnight. Raw with highs only 55-60.

FRIDAY: Lingering drizzle around dawn, then drier and clearing in the afternoon and evening. Gusty and still cool with highs 60-65. Northeast winds 15-25 mph. Clear skies, dry chilly Friday Night