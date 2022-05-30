TODAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Mostly sunny, very warm and a little more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s at the shore. Winds from the west-southwest 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and a bit muggy…. lows in the mid to upper 60s. Some patchy fog possible near the coast.

TUESDAY: Warm and humid with sunshine through mid-day, becoming cooler late day with some extra clouds. Highs in the 80s but cooling to 70-75 by late day. North winds turning east at 10-20 mph.