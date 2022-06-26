Another great beach day today with very warm inland temperatures and warm temperatures at the coast (with moderate humidity in place).

This evening, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with warm and humid conditions continuing. Temperatures will be falling back through the 70s with muggy conditions past midnight. We should be dry into Monday morning….but….

A cold front will be approaching and (although not depicted below) there could be a few rain showers around in the morning. The best chance for rain (and thunder) will arrive in the afternoon.

With a lot of humidity in the air, showers and t’storms could bring heavy rainfall Monday afternoon. Even at the beaches, expect showers, so Monday likely won’t be the best of beach days.

Showers should be winding down by early evening, then skies clear Monday night.

It’ll be very humid on Monday, but not quite as warm as it was over the weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

Once the cold front passes by Monday night, the dew points will be dropping, setting us up for a comfortable middle part of the week.

Dew points in the 60s is humid. Dew points in the 40s is fall-like, and that’s what we’ll have for Tuesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo