Weather Now: Warm, Humid Today; Fred’s Remnants to Bring Scattered Downpours Thursday

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with highs inland in the low to mid 80s. Upper 70s to near 80 at the coast. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower, but most areas remain dry. Winds from the south-southwest at 5-15 mph.

AT THE COAST: More clouds than sun, but mainly dry. Becoming more humid with highs near 80. South winds become a bit breezy in the afternoon with gusts to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance of scattered showers and downpours late at night.

THURSDAY: Fred’s remnants look to pass north and west of southern New England, bringing the risk of scattered showers with embedded downpours and isolated thunderstorms. Look for some dry times, too, with mostly cloudy skies. Rainfall totals less than 1/2″ for most areas. In addition to the risk of showers, south-southeast wind gusts to 30 mph are possible along the coast.

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with partly sunny skies… mid 80s.

WATCHING HENRI:

We’re keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Henri, which is now forecast to become a hurricane as it passes southeast of southern New England this weekend. The track of the storm has shifted west, and bears watching in the coming days.

Right now, the most likely scenario is a track that passes off-shore, with ocean impacts–including high surf, dangerous rip currents and potential beach erosion in eastern Massachusetts. If the storm were to track closer, we could see some rain/wind impacts on Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned!