WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN FOR TODAY FOR INLAND LOCATIONS, ESPECIALLY NORTH OF PROVIDENCE UNTIL 8PM — PROVIDENCE AND KENT COUNTIES IN RHODE ISLAND AND NORTHERN BRISTOL COUNTY IN MASSACHUSETTS. HEAT INDICES (FEELS LIKE TEMPS) IN THOSE AREAS WILL BE BETWEEN 95 AND 100 INTO SUNDAY EVENING.

Great beach day again today! Narragansett Beach was packed!

Low 90s in northern Rhode Island and upper 70s on Narragansett Beach…. pic.twitter.com/tIR5MEueYr — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) May 22, 2022

Inland highs were in the 90s with feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s today. It’s no surprise with the temps 75-80 near the coast that it was a busy beach day. If you don’t like the heat/humidity, you have only hours to wait for some relief.

Before the cooler and less humid air arrives, a t’storm is possible as a cold front pushes through Southern New England this evening.

Most of the storms will be weakening and most spots will stay dry, but certainly a few rumbles of thunder are possible before midnight with warm and humid conditions.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s and even upper 50s in northern Rhode Island late in the night as the winds shift into the north behind the front and refreshing air arrives.

Monday will start out with lots of clouds, but you’ll notice the difference in the air. Open the windows up!

We’ll stay dry through the day with increasing amounts of sunshine.

Temperatures will remain cool (relative to this weekend’s temps).

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo