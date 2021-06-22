Weather Now: Warm, Humid Start and Then Cooler with Showers this Afternoon/Evening

TODAY: Early morning coastal fog and an isolated shower. Warm and humid with partial hazy sun in the late morning/ early afternoon… then scattered showers, with embedded downpours and an isolated thunderstorm move in, mainly 2PM-8PM…. Highs in the low 80s but cooling to the upper 60s to low 70s. Southwest winds turning northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts 20 mph.

AT THE BEACH: Morning fog and then mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing by mid to late afternoon and continuing into the evening. There is still an elevated risk for rip currents at ocean exposed beaches due to the remnants of Claudette passing by overnight. Surf will be 5-6 ft today.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then gradual clearing skies with deceasing humidity, cooler with lows 50-55 by dawn.

WEDNESDAY: Beautiful! Mostly sunny, less humid, dry. Highs upper 70s

THURSDAY: Nice! A cool start at dawn (50s) and then seasonably warm, dry, mostly sunny…highs in the upper 70s.

