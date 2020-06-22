Weather Now: Warm, Humid, Isolated Afternoon Showers/T’Storms Today

TODAY: Another warm and humid day with patchy morning fog/low clouds to partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the shore. Although most of the day will be dry, there will be a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, mainly north and west of Providence. Isolated, slow-moving downpours are possible. Breezes from the southeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with fog along the coast. Lows in the the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog/low clouds to partly sunny skies. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s inland, 70s at the coast.