Weather Now: Warm, Humid, Eve. T’Storm Risk

TODAY: An early morning shower… then partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and upper 70s at the coast. Breezy southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Most of the day is dry, but keep an eye out for evening showers or a strong t’storm towards sunset.

AT THE BEACH: After an early morning shower, plan on intervals of sun and clouds today. Highs in the upper 70s with a high UV index.

TONIGHT: Showers possible with isolated thunderstorms, mainly early. Any storms that develop could contain gusty winds, hail and dangerous lightning. Gradual clearing by dawn. Warm and humid with lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Mostly sunny, very warmer and still a bit humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. The Summer solstice occurs at 11:31 PM EDT Sunday night

