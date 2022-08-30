Good morning. It’s another warm and humid day for students and teachers heading back to school. Temperatures have stayed in the 70s overnight, with dew points near 70. That’s quite steamy for this time of year in southern New England. The result will be a day of mid-summer like heat. Morning fog and low clouds will clear to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and low 80s at the coast.

Hour by Hour //

ON THE BEACH: Morning low clouds and fog clear out. It will be breezy and humid with south winds 5-10mph this morning and then increasing to 10-20mph this afternoon.

Ocean, Bay & Beach //

An approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds tonight with a chance of a shower towards dawn. It will be another uncomfortably warm and humid night, with lows in the 70s.

An early morning shower or thunderstorm could impact the wait at the bus stop tomorrow, but it will quickly clear with sunshine and falling humidity in the afternoon.