Weather Now: Warm, Humid, Breezy Today; Coastal Fog this Morning

Welcome to the first full day of summer! Morning fog will give way to partial hazy sun. It will be warm and humid and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland.

AT THE COAST: Locally dense fog in the morning will thin for a mix of clouds and sun. Breezy south winds will keep temperatures in the mid 70s. Be careful in the water as Tropical Storm Claudette will lead to a moderate to high risk for rip currents at ocean exposed beaches. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 mph.

Tonight remains warm, cloudy and humid with patchy fog and an isolated shower. Any showers that develop could contain heavy rain… lows in the upper 60s.

Tropical Storm Claudette will pass offshore from southern New England Monday night into Tuesday, churning up the surf and leading to a higher risk for rip currents at ocean exposed beaches today and tomorrow. In addition, a cold front will be moving in from the west on Tuesday. This will keep it very muggy into the first part of Tuesday and also bring the risk for scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder by Tuesday afternoon.

Less humid air returns for Wednesday.

