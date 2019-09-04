Weather Now: Warm, Humid and Breezy Today, T’Storm This Evening

It will be a warm, humid and breezy day. Early morning clouds and fog will give way to partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. South-southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

An approaching cold front will bring a risk of a passing thunderstorm this evening– after 5pm. Some of the thunderstorms may be locally strong to severe with damaging winds and hail.

Any evening thunderstorms will move out giving way to clearing skies and a cooler, drier late night. Lows 55-60.

Current weather information indicates that Dorian will pass well offshore of southern New England Friday night and early Saturday. With the projected track, expect mainly ocean impacts with big waves and dangerous rip currents. A period of rain and gusty winds is also possible …especially lower Cape and Islands. A direct landfall from Dorian is *NOT* expected.

