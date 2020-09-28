Weather Now: Warm, Humid, A Few Showers Today

TODAY: Morning fog, mist and a few showers and then mostly cloudy, warm and humid in the afternoon…. highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Areas of fog, mist and a few showers… lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Breezy, warm and humid with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible during the day, but a better chance for rain by evening/night. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

WEDNESDAY: Showers in the morning, with a chance for a lull in the afternoon…. a steady and heavy rain is possible at night. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

