Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Warm, But not as Humid Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! We’re kicking off our day with clear skies and more comfortable air moving in.

Temperatures will still be quite warm this afternoon, but the humidity will be noticeably lower. That will keep the “heat index” –or feel like temperature–in the upper 80s. Winds will be light before an afternoon sea breeze kicks in.

That breeze off the water will keep the coast a bit cooler than inland areas. With a low rip current risk and plenty of sun, expect a great beach day.

The break from the high humidity is short-lived. Clear skies this evening will give way to increasing clouds and patchy fog developing overnight. By the time you wake up on Wednesday, the “muggies” are back in full force. Dew points will once again be 70+, with the risk of showers and thunderstorms popping up at times.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Now & Detailed 7 Day

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Now

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams