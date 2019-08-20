Weather Now: Warm, But not as Humid Today

Good morning! We’re kicking off our day with clear skies and more comfortable air moving in.

Temperatures will still be quite warm this afternoon, but the humidity will be noticeably lower. That will keep the “heat index” –or feel like temperature–in the upper 80s. Winds will be light before an afternoon sea breeze kicks in.

That breeze off the water will keep the coast a bit cooler than inland areas. With a low rip current risk and plenty of sun, expect a great beach day.

The break from the high humidity is short-lived. Clear skies this evening will give way to increasing clouds and patchy fog developing overnight. By the time you wake up on Wednesday, the “muggies” are back in full force. Dew points will once again be 70+, with the risk of showers and thunderstorms popping up at times.