TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry with low humidity… Highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. Northwest winds turning southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear skies, dry and comfortable. Lows near 60 late at night
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, not as warm, dry and pleasant… upper 70s.
