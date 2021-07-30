Weather Now: Warm, Breezy Today; Pleasant Weekend Ahead

TODAY: Turning mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. After a muggy morning the humidity drops through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. West-northwest winds 10-20mph

AT THE BEACH: Mostly sunny, breezy and dry. Swimmers and surfers need to be cautious in the water as there is a moderate risk for rip currents at South County beaches.

TONIGHT: An early fall feel. Clear, dry and much cooler… temperatures dropping to near 70 in the evening with late night lows 50-55.

THIS WEEKEND: Pleasant and Dry Through Sunday Afternoon

SATURDAY: Beautiful day! Sunny and pleasant with very low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and comfortable… lows in the mid to upper 50s

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 79. Slight risk of an evening t’storm… a higher chance for showers at night.

