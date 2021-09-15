Weather Now: Warm, Breezy, Humid Today; A Few Showers/T’Storms Tonight through Friday Night

TODAY: Early morning clouds and fog, then partly sunny, warmer, humid and breezy. Highs around 80-85 inland….upper 70s along the shore. South-southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms after 10pm, humid. Temperatures in the 70s early…upper 60s overnight

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some dry times, too. Highs 70-75

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers… not a “washout”. Highs in the mid 70s