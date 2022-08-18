TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with low humidity. Highs 80-85. West winds 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph
Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, dry and comfortable… lows 60-65
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and very warm with continued low humidity. Highs near 90 inland,
THIS WEEKEND: Warm and Muggy
SATURDAY: Warm and more humid with mostly sunny skies… upper 80s inland, near 80 at the coast
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, muggy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App