TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with low humidity. Highs 80-85. West winds 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, dry and comfortable… lows 60-65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and very warm with continued low humidity. Highs near 90 inland,

THIS WEEKEND: Warm and Muggy

SATURDAY: Warm and more humid with mostly sunny skies… upper 80s inland, near 80 at the coast

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, muggy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.