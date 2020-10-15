Weather Now: Warm and Windy Today, Showers Return Friday

TODAY: Mostly sunny, turning windy, warm and dry. Highs 70-74. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, a chance of a few showers by dawn…. warmer with lows 55-60.

MORE RAIN FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

Another round of rain moves in for the end of the work week. Initially, we expect a few scattered showers during the day on Friday. By Friday evening, rain will turn steadier and heavier, with the potential for heavy rain from Friday night into Saturday morning as an area of low pressure develops along a cold front. Skies will clear by Saturday afternoon and evening.

Another healthy dose of rain is expected, as much as an inch or two, that will help to ease our drought concerns.

RAINFALL POTENTIAL FRIDAY NIGHT THRU EARLY SATURDAY MORNING

Once the storm departs, cool and brisk conditions will settle in for Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Brighter skies are likely on Sunday with temperatures still cooler than normal.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog