Weather Now: Warm and Windy, A Few Showers Today

TODAY: Turning warm and windy with a passing shower at times. Not a washout. Highs in the mid to upper 60s late day away from the coast…..Cooler 50s near the shore. SW winds 15-25 with gusts 30-35 mph

TONIGHT: An evening shower or gusty thunderstorm possible… then drier with clearing skies late at night. Temperatures near 60 still at 11 PM and then cooling to near 40 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry and Bright

SATURDAY: Cooler but with sunshine, brisk….Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s

SAT. NIGHT: Clear skies, dry and much colder…late night temperatures in the mid to upper 20s

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly…High 42




