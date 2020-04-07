Live Now
Weather Now: Warm and Sunny Today, Rain Returns Late Tonight

Weather Now

TODAY: Another nice day. Early morning clouds give way to warm sun. Highs in the low to mid 60s. West-northwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds in the evening and night with scattered showers moving in after midnight. Lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, cooler with rain in the morning. Remaining mostly cloudy but drier in the afternoon. Some peeks of sun possible by evening. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: A dry start, but rain returns by mid-day, falling heavy at times with an isolated thunderstorm. Breezy with highs in the low 50s. Gusts to 30 mph.

