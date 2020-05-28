Weather Now: Warm and Muggy, More Clouds Today

TODAY: Early morning fog, drizzle and low clouds thinning for some breaks of hazy sun inland. Mostly cloudy, muggy and warm. Highs mid to upper 70s inland and mid to upper 60s at the shore. Breezy south-southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with low clouds, fog and drizzle… a shower possible by dawn. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, fog and drizzle… Then partly to mostly cloudy humid and breezy. Chance of early morning shower….followed by a 2nd chance at night. Most of the day is dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm with passing showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Not a “washout”… Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Less humid, mostly sunny skies, comfortable… Highs in the low to mid 70s