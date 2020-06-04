Weather Now: Warm and Mostly Sunny Today, Showers Possible Tonight

Good morning! We have a nice “summer-like” day ahead with most sunny, very warm temperatures, but with lower humidity than yesterday afternoon. Overall, it will be a great day to cool off by a pool or sprinkler if you can! Highs will climb to the mid 80s inland, and in the mid to upper 70s along the coast. West winds 5-10 mph will turn to the southwest in the afternoon with gusts to 20 mph.

If you’re thinking of heading to the beach—a heads up for swimmers. There is a HIGH risk for rip currents at ocean exposed beaches today. Use caution if you go in the water!

By this evening and tonight, expect to see increasing clouds and increasing humidity. A batch of showers and thunderstorms is possible after midnight and into early Friday morning. Lows will stay in the mid 60s.

Friday will be warm and more humid with a slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be near 80.