TODAY: Mostly sunny, dry and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 inland, low to mid 70s at the coast. Winds from north turning south at 5-10mph.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, comfortable and dry… Lows in the mid to upper 50s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late, turning breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s inland and low 70s at the coast. South winds 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph. A dry day with a chance of showers late at night.