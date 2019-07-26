Weather Now: Warm and Mostly Sunny Next Few Days

Live Now
Happy Friday! We have a nice stretch of summer weather for the weekend. The humidity will remain fairly comfortable today and tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s inland and in the upper 70s along the shore with light winds, turning on-shore in the afternoon.

By Sunday, expect a noticeable uptick in the heat and humidity. It will also be a breezy day, with southwest winds gusting up to 20mph in the afternoon. Inland highs will climb to the mid and upper 80s, but the increasing humidity will make it feel close to 90.

Hazy, hot and humid weather is likely early next week.

